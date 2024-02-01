Professor fired for 'misconduct' after criticizing Greta Thunberg

(SLAY NEWS) – A university professor has been fired after he called out Swedish green agenda activist Gret Thunberg on social media. In a post on X, renowned Australian human resources Professor Andrew Timming questioned the double standard of Thunberg’s social media messaging.

Just days before Christmas, Timming was fired from the college over a single X post. Timming was a faculty member at RMIT University in Australia. This situation was reportedly triggered by a simple tweet he posted about climate activist Greta Thunberg nearly a year earlier.

Timming claimed that his dismissal represented the climax of a prolonged offensive against him. Timming’s career took a hit following a tweet he posted.

