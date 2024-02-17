A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Scandals U.S.CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Professor says 'all hell broke loose' when his study found no racial bias in police shootings

Lived under police protection during the fallout of his study

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 17, 2024 at 3:21pm

(FOX NEWS) – A Harvard professor said that "all hell broke loose" and he was forced to go out in public with armed security after he published a study that found no evidence of racial bias in police shootings.

During a sit-down conversation with Bari Weiss of The Free Press, Harvard Economics Professor Roland Fryer discussed the fallout from a 2016 study he published on racial bias in Houston policing.

The study found that police were more than twice as likely to manhandle, beat or use some other kind of nonfatal force against blacks and Hispanics than against people of other races. However, the data also determined that officers were 23.8 percent less likely to shoot at blacks and 8.5 percent less likely to shoot at Hispanics than they were to shoot at whites.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







