Rare limestone box from Second Temple era uncovered in Jerusalem

Sides are blackened, indicating it was burned, perhaps during events of the Great Jewish Revolt

Published February 21, 2024 at 8:00am
Box on display at the Israel Museum archaeology gallery. (Photo courtesy Zohar Shemesh, Israel Museum)

Box on display at the Israel Museum archaeology gallery. (Photo courtesy Zohar Shemesh, Israel Museum)

(JNS) -- A rare multi-compartment stone container dating back around 2,000 years has been revealed to the public for the first time at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.

The box, carved from soft limestone, measures 30 x 30 cm (about 12 x 12 inches) and and is divided into nine equal-sized interior compartments. The box was discovered in a destruction layer inside an ancient store dated to the end of the Second Temple period that once stood alongside the Pilgrimage Road in the City of David. The sides of the box are blackened, indicating that it was burned, perhaps during events of the Great Jewish Revolt, which ultimately led to the destruction of Jerusalem.

Researchers assume that the box was used for commercial purposes such as displaying premeasured goods.

