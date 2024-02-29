Reddit user accused of spoiling her young son by asking for an invite to girls-only event

(FOX NEWS) -- A woman who is upset that her young son was not invited to a bridal shower should use this as a teaching moment rather than repeatedly complain to the host of the party, a psychotherapist told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, Feb. 27, about the situation.
The woman, a Reddit user named "AppropriateFan9268," asked the subreddit "Am I the A**hole" if she was wrong "for trying to get my son into an event that he’s not invited to."
In the post, written earlier this week, AppropriateFan9268 said her husband's cousin is having a bridal shower ahead of her upcoming wedding.