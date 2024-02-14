Republicans want Biden impeachment to include border catastrophe

The U.S. House already is in deep into an investigation into whether Joe Biden should be impeached.

The case against the Democrat so far largely circles around his alleged corruption – his family's influence peddling schemes in which access to Joe Biden, as vice president and then president, was the commodity and tens of millions of dollars that flowed to the Biden family from some of America's harshest enemies was the cost.

Now those allegations may not be the only grounds considered for impeaching Biden, whose mental fitness was confirmed as diminishing in a government report just days ago.

That special investigation found he likely broke federal law by deciding to take and keep classified documents, but the special counsel said he wasn't recommending charges because a jury likely would view Biden as an elderly man with diminished capacity and would be unlikely to convict.

TRENDING: Judge: Fani Willis' disqualification 'possible' given evidence from Trump co-defendant

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In fact, that government report noted Biden couldn't remember clearly when he was vice president.

But that's far from the only issue on which Biden could face impeachment charges, another being his decision to open America's southern border and allow in millions of illegal aliens.

A report from Just the News explains that issue, too, could become grounds for impeaching Biden.

Do you want Joe Biden to be impeached and convicted, knowing Kamala Harris would become president? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"I think that's certainly something that should be considered, look, this has just spiraled out of control," charged U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., head of the House Oversight Committee.

The issue is coming to a head just now because the House this week impeached Biden's Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The impeachment resolution against Mayorkas contains articles relating to his "breach of trust" as well as a "willful and systematic refusal to comply with the law."

Congressional reports confirmed Biden has released into the United States millions illegal aliens, including some who may be terrorists.

The impeachment resolution passed the House 214-213, but chances for a trial in Senate remain unlikely as Democrats control that body and are ill-prepared to allow a full debate about Biden's failed border scheming.

The House has appointed impeachment managers, if such an event develops, but that alone wasn't enough for Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., chairman of the Republican Study Committee.

He said the border crisis needs to be addressed during the impeachment investigation.

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., said, "The buck stops with Joe Biden and all of the reasons that you're impeaching Secretary Mayorkas are doubly important to impeach Joe Biden: the border, the corruption, what this president has done."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!