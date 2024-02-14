A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Republicans want Biden impeachment to include border catastrophe

Evidence against Mayorkas 'doubly important' in president's case

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published February 14, 2024 at 2:41pm
Joe Biden receives the Presidential Daily Briefing, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in the White House Situation Room. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

The U.S. House already is in deep into an investigation into whether Joe Biden should be impeached.

The case against the Democrat so far largely circles around his alleged corruption – his family's influence peddling schemes in which access to Joe Biden, as vice president and then president, was the commodity and tens of millions of dollars that flowed to the Biden family from some of America's harshest enemies was the cost.

Now those allegations may not be the only grounds considered for impeaching Biden, whose mental fitness was confirmed as diminishing in a government report just days ago.

That special investigation found he likely broke federal law by deciding to take and keep classified documents, but the special counsel said he wasn't recommending charges because a jury likely would view Biden as an elderly man with diminished capacity and would be unlikely to convict.

In fact, that government report noted Biden couldn't remember clearly when he was vice president.

But that's far from the only issue on which Biden could face impeachment charges, another being his decision to open America's southern border and allow in millions of illegal aliens.

A report from Just the News explains that issue, too, could become grounds for impeaching Biden.

Do you want Joe Biden to be impeached and convicted, knowing Kamala Harris would become president?

"I think that's certainly something that should be considered, look, this has just spiraled out of control," charged U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., head of the House Oversight Committee.

The issue is coming to a head just now because the House this week impeached Biden's Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The impeachment resolution against Mayorkas contains articles relating to his "breach of trust" as well as a "willful and systematic refusal to comply with the law."

Congressional reports confirmed Biden has released into the United States millions illegal aliens, including some who may be terrorists.

The impeachment resolution passed the House 214-213, but chances for a trial in Senate remain unlikely as Democrats control that body and are ill-prepared to allow a full debate about Biden's failed border scheming.

The House has appointed impeachment managers, if such an event develops, but that alone wasn't enough for Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., chairman of the Republican Study Committee.

He said the border crisis needs to be addressed during the impeachment investigation.

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., said, "The buck stops with Joe Biden and all of the reasons that you're impeaching Secretary Mayorkas are doubly important to impeach Joe Biden: the border, the corruption, what this president has done."

