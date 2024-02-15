A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Researchers 'blown away' by contents of 1,700-year-old Roman egg

'Passersby would have perhaps stopped to throw in offerings to make a wish for the gods of the underworld'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 14, 2024 at 10:25pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Archaeologists in the U.K. were shocked to learn that a 1,700-year-old Ancient Roman egg discovered in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire still had a yolk inside, according to reports.

The discovery of the egg was announced in December 2019, after archaeologists with Oxford Archaeology completed a dig in Aylesbury between 2007 and 2016.

The experts found a basket containing four eggs in a waterlogged pit, which they believe may have been used as a "wishing well." However, when the eggs were removed from the environment, three of the eggs broke, and they let off what was described as a "potent stench."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Researchers 'blown away' by contents of 1,700-year-old Roman egg
Hillary gal pal Huma Abedin reveals she's dating George Soros' playboy son Alex Soros
U.S. county sued for imposing massive fines on home Sabbath meetings
Smelling happiness: Familiar scents may help treat depression
Hidden army of virus-eating cells that protect lungs from flu discovered
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×