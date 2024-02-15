Researchers 'blown away' by contents of 1,700-year-old Roman egg

(FOX NEWS) -- Archaeologists in the U.K. were shocked to learn that a 1,700-year-old Ancient Roman egg discovered in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire still had a yolk inside, according to reports.

The discovery of the egg was announced in December 2019, after archaeologists with Oxford Archaeology completed a dig in Aylesbury between 2007 and 2016.

The experts found a basket containing four eggs in a waterlogged pit, which they believe may have been used as a "wishing well." However, when the eggs were removed from the environment, three of the eggs broke, and they let off what was described as a "potent stench."

