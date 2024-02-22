Reusable water bottles harbor 40,000 times more germs than a toilet seat!

(STUDY FINDS) -- If you have a reusable bottle, you might want to wash it out right away. While these bottles are a staple in society and keep us hydrated (without creating plastic waste), an eye-opening new study reveals that millions of harmful bacteria could be tagging along with every sip.

The investigation conducted by researchers with WaterFilterGuru.com sent samples from everyday reusable water bottles to a professional lab, revealing surprising levels of bacterial contamination. The study identified two main types of bacteria: gram-negative rods and bacillus.

The former is particularly concerning due to its increasing resistance to antibiotics, posing a significant infection risk. Meanwhile, bacillus bacteria could lead to uncomfortable gastrointestinal issues.

