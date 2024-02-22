A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH

Reusable water bottles harbor 40,000 times more germs than a toilet seat!

13% of Americans admit to only cleaning their containers a few times a month

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 21, 2024 at 10:48pm

Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/classicallyprinted-1302233/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=962934">Classically Printed</a> from <a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=962934">Pixabay</a>

(STUDY FINDS) -- If you have a reusable bottle, you might want to wash it out right away. While these bottles are a staple in society and keep us hydrated (without creating plastic waste), an eye-opening new study reveals that millions of harmful bacteria could be tagging along with every sip.

The investigation conducted by researchers with WaterFilterGuru.com sent samples from everyday reusable water bottles to a professional lab, revealing surprising levels of bacterial contamination. The study identified two main types of bacteria: gram-negative rods and bacillus.

The former is particularly concerning due to its increasing resistance to antibiotics, posing a significant infection risk. Meanwhile, bacillus bacteria could lead to uncomfortable gastrointestinal issues.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Reusable water bottles harbor 40,000 times more germs than a toilet seat!
'Christians need a game plan' for AI and the church, and these guys are plugging in
'I am the way, the truth and the life' Jesus decal on taxi nets driver $1,000 fine threat
First U.S.-based airline to revive flights to Israel after Hamas terror
'Crony democracy': Biden restores sue and settle 'lawfaring eco-politics'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×