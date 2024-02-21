A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education FaithGOOD NEWS!

'Revival is here': Hundreds turn to Jesus at No. 2 U.S. party school, get baptized in fountain

'We can't explain what's happening apart from the Spirit'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2024 at 7:24pm

(Instagram)

(CBN NEWS) -- New York Times best-selling Christian author and founder of IF:Gathering Jennie Allen is reporting once again that the Spirit of God is moving in the hearts of thousands of college students, this time at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

In a post to Instagram and Facebook on Friday, she shared a photo of a student who had just been baptized in the university's Westcott Fountain on Thursday night.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennie Allen (@jennieallen)

TRENDING: State wants parents charged with abuse if they oppose kid's abortion

"It's happening again! FSU Baptisms! Hundreds maybe a thousand students came forward to trust Jesus. We can't explain what's happening apart from the Spirit," she wrote.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Revival is here': Hundreds turn to Jesus at No. 2 U.S. party school, get baptized in fountain
33-year-old spends more than $100,000 on over 500 pairs of sneakers, needs more storage
Raquel Welch's iconic fur bikini goes up for auction after her death
'Who wrote this thing?' State Dept. official asks of $1 million grants to investigate Israel
Standing alone, U.S. strikes down U.N. ceasefire resolution on Israel
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×