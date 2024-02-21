'Revival is here': Hundreds turn to Jesus at No. 2 U.S. party school, get baptized in fountain

(CBN NEWS) -- New York Times best-selling Christian author and founder of IF:Gathering Jennie Allen is reporting once again that the Spirit of God is moving in the hearts of thousands of college students, this time at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

In a post to Instagram and Facebook on Friday, she shared a photo of a student who had just been baptized in the university's Westcott Fountain on Thursday night.

"It's happening again! FSU Baptisms! Hundreds maybe a thousand students came forward to trust Jesus. We can't explain what's happening apart from the Spirit," she wrote.

