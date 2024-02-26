Ronna McDaniel announces resignation from Republican National Committee

(NBC NEWS) -- Ronna McDaniel said Monday that she will step down next month as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee following former President Donald Trump's endorsement of a new slate of leaders to direct the party.

McDaniel's decision followed Saturday's South Carolina primary and came less than two weeks after Trump endorsed North Carolina GOP chairman Michael Whatley to be the next chairman of the RNC, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to be co-chair and top campaign aide Chris LaCivita to be the party’s chief operating officer.

McDaniel's decision was first reported by the New York Times.

