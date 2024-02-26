A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024

Ronna McDaniel announces resignation from Republican National Committee

'The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 26, 2024 at 10:33am
(RNC video screenshot)

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel speaks at the Republican National Convention on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

(NBC NEWS) -- Ronna McDaniel said Monday that she will step down next month as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee following former President Donald Trump's endorsement of a new slate of leaders to direct the party.

McDaniel's decision followed Saturday's South Carolina primary and came less than two weeks after Trump endorsed North Carolina GOP chairman Michael Whatley to be the next chairman of the RNC, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to be co-chair and top campaign aide Chris LaCivita to be the party’s chief operating officer.

McDaniel's decision was first reported by the New York Times.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Ronna McDaniel announces resignation from Republican National Committee
WATCH: Dem Senate candidate wishes Biden were '10 years younger'
Palestinian Authority government resigns amid Hamas unity talks
Congress demands answers on Biden's expensive, stalled-out EV chargers
Microsoft president visited White House dozens of times to influence Biden on AI
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×