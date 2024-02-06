A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Rot in [bleep]': Grammy winner hits industry exec with scathing message after win

'I know you're not dead yet, but when you are ... '

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2024 at 8:56pm
(Photo by Frankie Lopez on Unsplash)

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) -- Phoebe Bridgers did not mince words when talking to reporters backstage at the Grammys, calling out the former head of the Recording Academy after he was recently accused of rape.

Bridgers, who appeared in the Grammys press room alongside her Boygenius bandmembers Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus following their win for best rock performance, was asked about the future of rock and women excelling in the genre.

“I have something to say about women,” Bridgers responded. “The ex-president of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, said that if women want to be nominated and win Grammys that they should step up. He’s also being accused of sexual violence. And to him I’d like to say I know you’re not dead yet, but when you are, rot in piss.”

Read the full story ›

