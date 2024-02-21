A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Sadistic sex crimes' by Hamas on Oct. 7 set forth in new report

Rapes intentionally committed in front of husbands, partners and family members to maximize pain

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 21, 2024 at 7:51am

(JNS) -- The systematic nature of the “sadistic sex crimes” committed during the Hamas-led invasion of the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7 has been revealed for the first time, in a report published by the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel.

Furthermore, the document has been translated into English and sent to decision-makers in the United Nations to leave “no room for denial or disregard.”

The report, authored by Dr. Carmit Keller-Halamish and Nega Berger, analyzes public and confidential testimonies about the sexual violence, eyewitness accounts and interviews with victims and first responders.

