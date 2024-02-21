'Sadistic sex crimes' by Hamas on Oct. 7 set forth in new report

(JNS) -- The systematic nature of the “sadistic sex crimes” committed during the Hamas-led invasion of the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7 has been revealed for the first time, in a report published by the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel.

Furthermore, the document has been translated into English and sent to decision-makers in the United Nations to leave “no room for denial or disregard.”

The report, authored by Dr. Carmit Keller-Halamish and Nega Berger, analyzes public and confidential testimonies about the sexual violence, eyewitness accounts and interviews with victims and first responders.

Read the full story ›