'Sanctuary' city cutting some workers to zero hours so it has money for illegals

The full impact of Joe Biden's decision to destroy all of President Donald Trump's border security plans and open the southern border to millions of illegal aliens finally is hitting.

One leftist "sanctuary" city, unable to cope with the flood of immigrants, says it will cut its employees hours, and pay, to as low as zero in order to have money for the newcomers.

The problem started on Biden's first day in office when he canceled the Remain-in-Mexico program, halted construction of a border wall, and much more.

Since then, literally millions of illegal aliens have breached America's southern border and moved in, often immediately becoming a recipient of social and welfare benefits.

The headache was mostly for border states first, but then buses loaded with illegals started arriving in New York, Chicago, even Martha's Vineyard and those locations that proudly boasted of their "sanctuary" status for illegals started fretting.

Now, some of those locations are looking at changing their status, so those illegals, especially the criminal elements, can be deported.

In Denver, a leftist city in a leftist state, officials are trying to cope by creating an unusual plan of not laying off city workers, but simply reducing their hours, and pay, to zero.

The Washington Examiner reported the city's goal is to free up funding to address the "crisis" of illegals.

City officials confirmed this week some workers, starting in the Department of Parks and Recreation, may have their hours "cut to zero to reallocate those funds," the report said.

"Officials claim Denver is not laying off employees, rather some on-call employees will have all of their hours cut. On-call employees include positions such as lifeguards, coaches, and front desk employees," the report confirmed.

City spokesman Jolon Clark claimed, "The reduction in hours of operation and programs will affect the number of hours worked by many on-call, some to the point where they may not receive any hours. The final decisions on hours for any individual position have not been made yet."

The report explained Denver "is short $180 million" because of the illegals who have arrived in the last year or so, and the parks agency is hoping to make available $4.3 million.

Mayor Mike Johnston had talked of the plan earlier, insisting that workers who will be getting no hours and no pay are not being laid off.

"These direct impacts on DMV do not involve layoffs, nor do Parks and Rec involve layoffs of our current employees," he claimed.

Denver officials blamed President Trump and Republicans in Congress for the border crisis, even though Trump's security measures were working before Biden took office and literally created that disaster single-handedly with his executive orders.

Conservatives have pointed out that Biden could have, at literally any time, reinstated Trump's security measures, but he has refused to do so.

Some of those watching the politics most closely have contended that Democrats want the border open, and millions of newcomers to arrive, so they eventually can become Democrat voters to give the party a permanent majority.

