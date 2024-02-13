Saving the church or airing its dirty laundry? A journalist's quest to redeem U.S. evangelicalism

(CBN NEWS) -- As the son of a preacher, Tim Alberta spent his formative years in church.
"I did my homework there. I played games there. I met girlfriends there. I worked as a janitor there while I was going to community college for a year," Alberta recalled, describing the Michigan congregation where his father served as senior pastor for 25 years.
During college, he could not have imagined his future in journalism would one day mirror his role as a janitor — working to keep the church clean and spotless.