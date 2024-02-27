A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY

Seed from biblical home of Goliath sheds light on Philistine rituals

'Religion relied on the magic and power of nature'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 26, 2024 at 8:09pm
A scene from 'David' at Sight & Sound Theaters. (Video screenshot)

A scene from 'David' at Sight & Sound Theaters. (Video screenshot)

(JNS) -- A team of Israeli archaeologists and archaeobotanists have overseen the reconstruction of plants used in three-thousand-year-old Philistine rituals at the central Israel site identified as the home of the biblical Goliath, providing a unique window into this ancient civilization.

The study which follows more than a quarter century of excavations at Tell es-Safi, named as the biblical Gath of the Philistines and the home of Goliath, “challenges previous understanding of Philistine ritual practices and offers a fresh perspective on their cultural practices and the connections between Philistine culture and broader Mediterranean religious traditions,” said Professor Ehud Weiss, director of the Archaeobotany Laboratory at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan, in a statement on Monday.

Philistine culture, which flourished during the Iron Age (ca. 1200-604 BCE), profoundly affected the southern Levant’s cultural history, agronomy and dietary customs.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Seed from biblical home of Goliath sheds light on Philistine rituals
Biden sues to block massive grocer merger in latest antitrust crackdown
State investigating company at center of $200,000 payment to Bidens
Man dies after setting himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington
Trump appeals $454 million New York civil fraud trial verdict
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×