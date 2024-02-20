A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sen. Bob Menendez 'showed cash-stuffed safe to married lover who posed nude for him'

15 years before FBI gold bars raid

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2024 at 10:42am

(Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@giorgiotrovato?utm_content=creditCopyText&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unsplash">Giorgio Trovato</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/100-us-dollar-bill-BRl69uNXr7g?utm_content=creditCopyText&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)

(NEW YORK POST) -- U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez showed his married lover a safe stuffed with cash 15 years before the FBI raided the New Jersey Democrat’s home, an explosive dossier shared with The Post alleges.

The lover bragged to her friends that she had seen “bundles of cash” stuffed in “hidden places” in 2007, according to the document.

And it also claimed that Menendez boasted about “kickbacks from contractors and influence seeking people” while they conducted a torrid affair that included nude photos and sex on both a private jet and a bed that the senator said had been used by President John F. Kennedy.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







