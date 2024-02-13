Senate lavishes $60 billion on Ukraine, spends zilch on U.S. border

U.S. senators in Washington have adopted a scheme to send tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine, to pay for whatever that government says it wants.

But they were unable to come up with anything that would help secure America's southern border and reduce the known potential for terrorists coming across the border with the intent of killing Americans.

When the issue of more money for Ukraine, demanded by Joe Biden, came up, the GOP members said they would move that direction only when that spending was accompanied by some ways of addressing the catastrophe that has been created at the southern border by Biden's decision to drop literally all of the security measures instituted by President Donald Trump.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Voter fraud alert: Specialist finds thousands of illegal votes

Now, according to Fox News, some two dozen GOP senators joined with Democrats to abandon the need for border security and instead hand out $95 billion. Most, some $60 billion, would go to Ukraine while the rest would go to Israel and Taiwan.

However, the plan's success in the House remains uncertain.

Fox reported, "The final vote was 70 to 29, with 22 Republicans voting yes. Democratic Sens. Peter Welch and Jeff Merkley, plus independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, voted no."

Fox explained the package contains no "border security provisions and comes as the national debt soars above $34 trillion."

Do you support this Senate bill that just passed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Multiple GOP members participated in filibuster efforts, but the agenda eventually was adopted.

An earlier plan, involving $118 billion for aid and the border security, failed when Republicans concluded it would make the situation in which Biden has allowed millions of illegal aliens to enter the country worse.

The House speaker, Rep. Mike Johnson, has said the Senate plan won't survive in the House. He said members will draft their own plan … that includes border security.

"The mandate of national security supplemental legislation was to secure America’s own border before sending additional foreign aid around the world," Johnson said. "It is what the American people demand and deserve. Now, in the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own will on these important matters. America deserves better than the Senate’s status quo."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told senators before the final vote that they were giving "the finger" to American taxpayers.

"This bill gives the finger to all of America — this bill is Ukraine first, America last," he said.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!