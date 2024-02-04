Senator calls for prosecution of Planned Parenthood

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Nancy Flanders

Live Action News

Missouri Senators Nick Schroer and Mary Elizabeth Coleman have filed legislation that would prevent “any abortion facility or any affiliate or associate thereof” from being eligible to receive Medicaid through the state’s MO HealthNet. Coleman has also stated she would like to see Planned Parenthood prosecuted for recent video footage purporting to show illegal activity on the part of the nation’s leading abortion business.

“Our tax dollars should not be going to those types of institutions, even if it’s a penny,” Schroer said.

Previously, a court judge ruled that lawmakers cannot block Planned Parenthood from receiving Medicaid reimbursements. As that case awaits a decision from the Missouri Supreme Court, Schroer said this legislation allows them to block Medicaid funding for the abortion giant and protect tax dollars from going towards abortion businesses.

The bill was heard on Wednesday by the Senate Health and Welfare Committee, of which Coleman is the chair. A vote has not yet been taken on the bill, but witnesses testified, including Jordon Weldon who spoke regarding a recent undercover video that allegedly exposed Planned Parenthood’s efforts to traffic young girls across state lines to get abortions without informing their parents.

Weldon — a representative of the organization that exposed Planned Parenthood’s willingness to transport a 13-year-old girl for an out of state abortion at the request of an older man who admitted he was not her father — testified to the validity of the undercover video.

In the video, a man (the undercover journalist) asked Planned Parenthood in Missouri for help obtaining an abortion for a 13-year-old girl without her parents’ knowledge. Planned Parenthood managing director, Lashauna, stated that they can’t commit an abortion on the girl (who was not present at the facility) in Missouri due to current pro-life law, but she immediately offered to get the girl across state lines for an abortion. The staffer said Planned Parenthood would even cut off its identifying letterhead on the doctor’s note that could be used to excuse the girl from school without her parents learning of it.

Lashauna claimed Planned Parenthood does this “every day.”

Missouri law states that 13-year-olds can never consent to sex or abortions. In Kansas, where Planned Parenthood was going to send the girl for an abortion, the age of sexual consent is 16 and parental consent is required for a minor to undergo an abortion.

Coleman said that pro-lifers had “long suspected” that young girls were being taken out of state by abortion businesses for abortions. She added that the Project Veritas video “solidifies this and provides really tangible evidence.”

“My understanding, having read relevant statute, is that that is illegal activity,” said Coleman, “and it’s my hope the prosecutor in the area will bring charges based on the evidence or at least will form a grand jury.”

