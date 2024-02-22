Serious viral infection spreads at elementary school decades after it was eradicated in U.S.

(NBC NEWS) – Six people have been diagnosed with measles in an outbreak at the Manatee Bay Elementary School in Weston, Florida.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County announced in a notice to local health care providers on Friday that a third grader with no history of travel had been diagnosed. Three other measles cases at the elementary school were confirmed on Saturday, followed by one on Monday and the latest on Tuesday. The ages or grades of those other patients have not been released.

The county health department issued an advisory Sunday saying that it was “working with all partners, including Broward County Public Schools and local hospitals, to identify contacts that are at risk of transmission.”

