Sermon: Drag-queen story hour is LGBT being 'Good Samaritans' to kids

In the biblical parable of the Good Samaritan, Jesus' teachings skewer a number of ideologies, including that of an elite class that cannot be burdened with helping others.

Also, it teaches all people are our "neighbors" and to do good for others who are in need.

Now a message delivered at the Lutheran Church of the Cross, a Canadian organization "populated by senior citizens, lesbians, and a host of other ragtag goatlings," likens drag queens to that Good Samaritan.

In the Bible, the Good Samaritan is the one, out of many, who stops to help another human being in need.

TRENDING: 'Do-over' for election tainted by fraud taking place

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The new message, from University of Victoria student Ruby Cupp, during a "Reconciling Sunday" event at the leftist congregation, aligns that person with today's drag queens, their insistence on access to others' children and their campaign to push others into their own belief system.

The report comes from Protestia, which identified Cupp as "a non-binary, transgender, bisexual who uses they/them pronouns."

That speaker complained, the report said, that "people are unwilling to let LGBTQ folks try to be the Samaritan in a world full of broken and hurting people."

Are drag-queen story hours actually designed to destroy the minds of young children? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (24 Votes) 8% (2 Votes)

Cupp's message included, "When one thinks of a church-going Christian, I’m probably the last person they would picture. In Jesus’s parable of the gospel, today, the Samaritan was an unlikely person to help out the wounded man.

"Growing up, I always thought that the term 'Samaritan' just meant a good person who helps out others when they can. But in reality, Samaritans referred to an entire identity of the people who at the time were socially outcast. They practiced a different religion than that of the majority, and to the religious leaders of the time, they would have been seen as heretics."

Cupp continued, "Yet it was the religious people who passed by the wounded man, and finally a Samaritan who helped out. He was an unlikely person to help. When I started to read the story that I had heard hundreds of times in my childhood, but in this new context, I started to realize how much modern-day social outcasts are prevented from helping only because of their identity. My mind immediately thinks of how many times the drag queens in this country have been attacked for simply wanting to read stories to children."

The messaging continued, "I’ve seen so many celebrations of queer joy in my life, from drag performances to open mic nights to visual art showcases to pride parades, to rallies for trans joy. It’s clear that queer people everywhere want to help out others, regardless of who they are. They want to help out their neighbors, and Jesus tells us in the gospel, that everybody can be our neighbor."

Cupp charged, "What would have happened if the Good Samaritan, as told by Jesus in His parable, was denied the opportunity to help out the wounded man? What would have happened if Samaritans were so socially outcasts, and they wouldn’t even have the means to help in the first place, even if they wanted to?"

Cupp insisted that Chtristians "need to work towards queer liberation by letting our justice roll down like water, and righteousness like an ever flowing stream."

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!