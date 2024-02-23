Single Biden manufacturing regulation could wipe out up to 1 million jobs

(FOX BUSINESS) – President Biden's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently finalized an air quality rule that the manufacturing industry is warning could wipe out one million jobs and undermine efforts to build new manufacturing facilities in America.

Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), is set to sound the alarm about the regulation in his annual state of manufacturing address on Thursday in Roseville, Michigan, according to an advance copy of his remarks provided to FOX Business.

"In his State of the Union Address next month, President Biden will probably take credit for what manufacturers have achieved. That's fair. I know he cares deeply about manufacturing," Timmons explained. "As he often says on the road, 'This nation used to lead the world in manufacturing, and we're going to do it again.'"

