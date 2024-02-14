A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions HealthSCENTS INSENSIBILITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

How you smell sheds light on how healthy you are

Liver failure, diabetes, infectious diseases give your breath a distinctive odor

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 13, 2024 at 8:09pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Photo by Catherine on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Hundreds of chemicals stream from our bodies into the air every second. These chemicals release into the air easily as they have high vapor pressures, meaning they boil and turn into gases at room temperature. They give clues about who we are, and how healthy we are.

Since ancient Greek times, we’ve known that we smell differently when we are unwell. While we rely on blood analysis today, ancient Greek physicians used smell to diagnose maladies. If they took a whiff of your breath and described it as fetor hepaticus (meaning bad liver), it meant you could be headed for liver failure.

If a person’s whiff was sweet or fruity, physicians thought this meant that sugars in the digestive system were not being broken down, and that person probably had diabetes. Science has since shown the ancient Greeks were right – liver failure and diabetes and many other diseases including infectious diseases give your breath a distinctive smell.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







How you smell sheds light on how healthy you are
The top mistake people make when trying to lose weight is ...
WATCH: Prayer app Hallow breaks records after its Super Bowl ad spot
Hollywood icon worth millions complains 'it's very expensive to be famous'
Taylor Swift got Kanye West 'kicked out' of Super Bowl, ex-NFL star says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×