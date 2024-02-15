A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Smelling happiness: Familiar scents may help treat depression

'Surprising that nobody thought to look at memory recall in depressed individuals using odor cues before'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 14, 2024 at 9:05pm
(STUDY FINDS) -- Certain scents from the past instantly conjure up memories from years ago. While the connection between the human olfactory system and memory is well-documented, new research now suggests familiar smells and the memories they bring with them may help fight off depression and negative thoughts.

Study authors from the University of Pittsburgh say catching a whiff of a familiar smell can help depressed individuals recall specific memories, potentially helping them fend off negative thought patterns and embrace a better mood.

Researchers say scents appear to be more effective than actual words when it comes to provoking a specific memory of a given event. They speculate that smells may even be useful across clinical settings as a means of helping depressed individuals rewire their thought patterns, ultimately facilitating faster and smoother healing.

