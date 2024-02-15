Smelling happiness: Familiar scents may help treat depression

(STUDY FINDS) -- Certain scents from the past instantly conjure up memories from years ago. While the connection between the human olfactory system and memory is well-documented, new research now suggests familiar smells and the memories they bring with them may help fight off depression and negative thoughts.

Study authors from the University of Pittsburgh say catching a whiff of a familiar smell can help depressed individuals recall specific memories, potentially helping them fend off negative thought patterns and embrace a better mood.

Researchers say scents appear to be more effective than actual words when it comes to provoking a specific memory of a given event. They speculate that smells may even be useful across clinical settings as a means of helping depressed individuals rewire their thought patterns, ultimately facilitating faster and smoother healing.

