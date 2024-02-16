A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Social media cries 'racism' when country music station says 'We don't play Beyoncé'

Recording artist best known for R&B, pop

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 16, 2024 at 1:25pm

(DAILY WIRE) – An Oklahoma-based country radio station was accused of racism after it denied a request to play Beyoncé’s new single, “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

The 42-year-old recording artist best known for R&B and pop announced the release of two country singles and an upcoming album during Sunday’s Super Bowl game. Followers believe the new album, set to be released in late March, will have heavy country influences.

This prompted one social media user to request the newly released country single on Oklahoma’s 100.1 KYKC. The X account said it got a response saying Beyoncé isn’t played on the station’s country format. He posted about the station’s denial on X, which caused the exchange to go viral and the radio station to reverse course after realizing Beyoncé had released country songs.

