Special Counsel Robert Hur just canceled the Biden campaign

Special Counsel Robert Hur just reported that President Biden is too feeble and lacks the mental capacity to remember the names of his immediately family. As far back as 2017 his mental state had deteriorated so much he would not be held accountable in a court of law for his actions, Hur speculated in his report explaining why Biden would not charged despite violating federal law involving his handling of classified documents.

How does this not disqualify him from being president? The best Hur could do was to characterize him as a sympathetic character, a feeble old man who made honest mistakes. That may be nice and kind, but there is a country at stake here.

Democrats cannot run with a candidate that is so mentally incapable he cannot be charged with a crime, yet smart enough to launch U.S. nuclear weapons or get us in a war with Russia over the fate of Ukraine. But until Hur made public what the White House staff and the Democratic National Committee already know, Biden was their man. Now, things may change.

The nation will be torn apart if one former president is hounded and pursued because he exercised his authority to possess classified materials while Joe Biden, as a former vice president, had no authority whatsoever, to possess military, intelligence and foreign policy secrets in boxes in an unprotected garage, but he did. And not only that, he shared the content with others. Our entire justice system is jeopardized by these circumstances.

The Democratic Party repeatedly has demonstrated it has no stomach for Biden's removal as a presidential candidate in 2024. Instead Democrats use every occasion to attack Trump as a "threat to democracy," while they know their man may not recognize his own wife.

Better to leave the truth telling to Special Counsel Robert Hur:

We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory. It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him – by then a former president well into his eighties – of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness. Mr. Biden's memory was significantly limited, both during his recorded interviews with the ghostwriter in 2017, and in his interview with our office in 2023.

Hur did try to sell the argument Biden's possession of highly sensitive documents was an honest mistake, which ignores reality. There is absolutely no way a former senator with decades of experience handling classified information and documents could convince a jury this was an innocent mistake.

Biden cannot be too senile to know what he was doing with top-secret material was illegal, and continue to serve as president of the United States years later. Dementia does not get better with age. Anyone else in possession of the documents in Biden's home and university office would be in jail charged with treason.

Hur said he had evidence Biden not only stores documents illegally, but "disclosed" those documents. That is a separate felony.

Hur wrote, "Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen. These materials included (1) marked classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan, and (2) notebooks containing Mr. Biden's handwritten entries about issues of national security and foreign policy implicating sensitive intelligence sources and methods. FBI agents recovered these materials from the garage, offices, and basement den in Mr. Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home."

America now must confront reality. America is leaderless – and the public has no idea who is the acting president.

Also, continued Democratic Party support for a Biden presidency may turn into an election suicide mission.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

