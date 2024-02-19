'Squad' member urges Dems to abandon Biden

One member of "The Squad" in Congress, a small grouping of far-left extremists whose ideas often are close to Marxism, now is urging Democrats in her home state to vote "uncommitted" in the Democrat primary, abandoning Joe Biden.

A report from the Washington Times explains U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, is orchestrating a protest against Biden's handling of the Mideast horror in which Hamas terrorists from Gaza invaded Israel in October and butchered some 1,200 civilians.

Tlaib, the only "Palestinian-American" in Congress, wants Biden to get a message.

"It is also important to create a voting bloc, something that is a bullhorn to say 'enough is enough, we don’t want a country that supports wars and bombs and destruction. We want to support life, we want to stand up for every single life,'" Tlaib said on social media.

Biden has continued support for Israel, a longtime and key U.S. ally in the region, during the conflict, although he has been pressuring Israel to tone down its response.

The report explained, "Voting 'uncommitted' rather than for Mr. Biden in the primary is a trend among far-left groups who oppose the president’s support of Israel."

Tlaib is among the "progressives" who, besides often expressing antisemitic sentiments, have openly been in support of Palestinian ideology which includes the complete elimination of Israel.

There have been casualties in Gaza as Israel tries to eliminate the terror threat posed by Hamas, which is embedded in the civilian population in Gaza to the point of having operations concealed under schools and hospitals.

The report said Biden "will cruise to the Democratic nomination despite the defectors," but pointed out he'll want to "mend relations with the sizable Arab and Muslim communities in the crucial swing state of Michigan."

