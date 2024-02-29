A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State bill would allow Satanic Temple 'chaplains' in schools

'Our ministers look forward to participating in opportunities to do good in the community'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 29, 2024 at 12:34pm

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – The Satanic Temple released a statement on the proposed Florida bill that would allow volunteer chaplains in public schools, stating that it looks forward to the opportunity.

Penemue Grigori, the Satanic Temple's director of ministry, wrote about the bill in an email and said: "Any opportunity that exists for ministers or chaplains in the public sector must not discriminate based on religious affiliation," according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

"Our ministers look forward to participating in opportunities to do good in the community, including the opportunities created by this bill, right alongside the clergy of other religions," said Grigori.

