State bill would allow Satanic Temple 'chaplains' in schools

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – The Satanic Temple released a statement on the proposed Florida bill that would allow volunteer chaplains in public schools, stating that it looks forward to the opportunity.

Penemue Grigori, the Satanic Temple's director of ministry, wrote about the bill in an email and said: "Any opportunity that exists for ministers or chaplains in the public sector must not discriminate based on religious affiliation," according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"Our ministers look forward to participating in opportunities to do good in the community, including the opportunities created by this bill, right alongside the clergy of other religions," said Grigori.

TRENDING: McConnell says full Senate trial on Mayorkas impeachment is 'best way forward'

Read the full story ›