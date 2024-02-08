State police investigating 'hundreds' of 'fraudulent' signatures in election petition

State police authorities in Indiana are investigating allegations that there were "hundreds" of "fraudulent" signatures submitted in a petition to put Dean Phillips, who is challenging Joe Biden for the Democrat nomination for president in 2024, on this year's ballot.

A report in The Federalist explains the publication learned from Indiana State Police Sgt. Ted Bohner that the work is "probably going to be lengthy."

The case developed when St. Joseph County Clerk Amy Rolfes and her staff "discovered hundreds of what appeared to be fraudulent petition signatures and addresses," the report said.

Rolfes confirmed that she alerted state authorities when the apparent forgeries were spotted.

TRENDING: WATCH: 'Just insane': Dr. Phil 'shocked' by visit to U.S. border

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

She confirmed knowing the identity of the campaign worker who submitted the names, but cannot release that now.

The report explained the campaign worker showed up on January 25 with about 80 petitions in support of having Phillips on the state's presidential ballot.

But many were lacking details, and when the worker returned the next day with "complete" forms, staff members in the county office noticed difficulties immediately.

Is the left using fraudulent signatures on election petitions? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"Curiously, there were addresses that simply did not exist. The streets did, but not the house numbers," the clerk told The Federalist. "We would look through and compare the signatures but there was nothing like them in the statewide system."

In fact, Rolfes said, the problems were "glaringly apparent."

Also found here fake zip codes.

The county notified the election office at the Indiana secretary of state's office, and then called state police.

The report pointed out that in the state, "Falsifying campaign petitions, declarations, or certificates in Indiana is a Level 6 felony, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 2 1/2 years and up to a $10,000 fine."

The report noted the Phillips campaign didn't comment, but the publication did point out that there was "election fraud" in the county only a few years ago.

It was in the county, which was "home to South Bend and its former leftist mayor-turned-incompetent transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg."

At that time, Owen "Butch" Morgan, was chairman of the county Democrats.

He was convicted in 2013 on felony conspiracy charges for forgery and petition fraud over his attempt to place Democrat presidential candidates including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton on the 2008 ballot. Owens served six months behind bars and three other Democrats also were convicted, the report explained.

The clerk told The Federalist, of the current case, "They thought, 'They’re never going to look.' That had to be the mindset. It’s like cheating on homework. What I know is we were doing our jobs. … I feel that’s the first line of defense in election integrity: do your job. If more people did, maybe we would see more of this stuff coming to light."

The Federalist reported, "Leftist groups and their allies in the accomplice media have long tried to silence stories of election fraud and related malfeasance, declaring such assertions are the fever dream of conspiracy theorists."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!