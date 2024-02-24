State school board members warn homeschool registration list a precursor to 'unwarranted home entry'

(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – The government loves putting people on “lists.” They want a list of the vaccinated. A list of gun-owners. A list of individuals who make purchases involving the terms “MAGA” and “Trump”. And now, in Michigan, legislators and the attorney general are pushing for a list of parents who homeschool their children. But even more Orwellian, the dog-whistle is the possibility of “warrantless searches” for those who decide to homeschool their children in the Great Lakes State, according to one State Board of Education member.

On February 13th, the Michigan State Board of Education met for their monthly meeting. Towards the end of the meeting, prior to closing, Board Member Tom McMillin of Oakland Township added his comments regarding a push to require registration requirements for homeschooling.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

McMillin’s issue with creating a registration has been a contentious subject in Michigan dating back to at least 2015. However, recently the proposed “list” idea has thrust itself back into the spotlight after a case in Clinton County, where two couples are accused of adopting “nearly 30 children, some of whom the [couples] are accused of abusing.”

TRENDING: Now illegals surging across America's NORTHERN border

Read the full story ›