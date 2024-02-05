A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Students up in arms after school-board member calls for prayer at meetings

'Could use some divine intervention'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 5, 2024 at 2:08pm
(Image by Jeff Jacobs from Pixabay)

(FAITHWIRE) -- One school board member in Prosser, Washington, suggested opening meetings with prayer — but a handful of students, as well as an atheist advocacy group, were none too pleased with the idea.

Last week, Frank Vermulm, a member of the Prosser School Board, brought up the prospect of opening meetings with prayer, according to the Tri-City Herald. He suggested he or a pastor deliver an invocation, because the community has “a lot of issues” and could “use some divine intervention.”

“I just think, with some of the issues that we have,” he said, “it would be very helpful.”

