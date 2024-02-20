Study of 99 MILLION ties COVID shots to heart and brain ailments

A new study has tied the shots that were developed, almost overnight, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that apparently came out of a Chinese lab researching how to make bat viruses more threatening to multiple major complications.

Including heart and brain ailments.

A report at the IBTimes said the research was done by the Global Vaccine Data Network in New Zealand and documented the outcomes for 99 million people who were given the shots.

Already, there have been previous studies tying the shots to various complicated and serious medical side effects including blood clots and myocarditis, an ailment of the heart muscle.

Now the new study has confirmed that "the shots from pharma giants including Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca have been associated with rare occurrences of heart, brain, and blood disorders."

The report explained, "Participants from eight different countries were monitored for upticks in 13 medical conditions, as stated by Fox News. The study, published in the journal Vaccine, revealed that besides a slight increase in neurological issues, the vaccines were also associated with blood and heart-related medical conditions."

Found in increased numbers were cases of myocarditis, which includes an inflammation of the heart muscle, after doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's mRNA shots.

And the study showed those getting AstraZeneca's viral-vector shot had a 6.9-fold increased chance of pericarditis, also an inflammation of the cardiac muscle.

Lead author Kristýna Faksová, of the Department of Epidemiology Research, Statens Serum Institute in Copenhagen, Denmark, said, "The size of the population in this study increased the possibility of identifying rare potential vaccine safety signals. Single sites or regions are unlikely to have a large enough population to detect very rare signals."

The report noted there appeared "an elevated risk" for developing a specific blood clot type in the brain in connection with shots "like the one produced by the University of Oxford and distributed by AstraZeneca."

Further, recipients of AstraZeneca's contribution to the shot pool were 2.5 times more likely to get Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological disorder io which the immune system attacks nerves.

There even, from the study, was worry about transverse myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord, and other complications with the brain and spinal column.

The Washington Times said, "Evidence of myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, was particularly recurrent among individuals after their first, second, or booster dose of an mRNA vaccine."

And, it said, "Modest spikes in incidence were noted especially following the administration of the second dose of the Moderna shot, which was also tied to a raised occurrence of pericarditis — a swelling of the tissue surrounding the heart — after initial and booster vaccinations."

And it noted that the incidence of "cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, an exceptionally rare type of cerebral clot," prompted many countries to discontinue using AstraZeneca‘s shots.

