STUNNER! Scientists want 'global moratorium' on deadly mRNA shots

The mRNA shots that were made and sold in a rush when COVID-19 emerged from a Chinese research lab and circled the globe, killing millions, have since been confirmed to have created a long list of problems.

"Suddenly died," for example, now is a routine phrase linked to reports on the deaths of many young people. Heart ailments and worse have been linked to the treatments, which actually weren't vaccines at all but more or less DNA treatments.

Amid evidence of problems, there began a move to take down the demands that children take the shots, and in some locations authorities have backed away even further.

Now there's a new precedent being sought: a global moratorium on those injections.

According to a report from Liberty Counsel, a legal team long involved in the fight for the rights of people not to be forced to take such shots, "For the first time in a published and peer-reviewed paper, scientists are calling for a 'global moratorium on modified mRNA products' after surveying data from Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 'vaccine” trials.'"

"The scientists found that the trials were rushed, presented low efficacy, were contaminated with residual DNA impurities, and that the 'vaccines' present many 'biological mechanisms' that can cause serious adverse events. The authors also advised the COVID shots should be removed from the Childhood Adolescent Immunization Schedule until proper safety studies are conducted," the report confirmed.

Stunningly, the study provided a "generous estimate" that two lives were saved from COVID for every 100,000 shots.

But at the same time, they estimated "a risk of 27 deaths" from those same 100,000 doses.

The study said, "For every life saved, there were nearly 14 times more deaths caused by the modified mRNA injections. We are now beginning to recognize the folly of this narrow safety focus, as millions of severe and life-threatening events associated with the COVID-19 vaccines continue to be documented in the medical literature."

Liberty Counsel founder Mat Staver said, "In this exhaustive review paper, these scientists confirm what sound scientific research has been showing for years, that these shots have never been safe nor effective. The FDA and the CDC are supposed to protect the people, but they have become the lapdog of the pharmaceutical industry. This must change."

The Liberty Counsel report noted that authors insist, "We urge governments to endorse and enforce a global moratorium on these modified mRNA products until all relevant questions pertaining to causality, residual DNA, and aberrant protein production are answered."

Liberty Counsel explained, "The group of independent researchers who authored the paper are biologist and nutritional epidemiologist M. Nathaniel Mead; research scientist Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D.; biostatistician and epidemiologist Russ Wolfinger, Ph.D.; immunologist and biochemist Dr. Jessica Rose; biostatistician and epidemiologist Kris Denhaerynck, Ph.D.; Vaccine Safety Research Foundation Executive Director Steve Kirsch; and cardiologist, internist, and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough."

The document is called, "COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines: Lessons Learned from the Registrational Trials and Global Vaccination Campaign," and it was published just days ago in the web-based and peer-reviewed Cureus Journal of Medical Science.

Liberty Counsel explained the authors analyzed published research from COVID "vaccine" trials and studies, the manufacturing process and adverse events reporting.

Federal agencies repeatedly had claimed the shots were "safe and effective," even though they "never underwent adequate safety testing."

Among the danger signals found was that they were "rushed" to market after being compromised by incentives.

The feds, for example, spent some $28 billion on mRNA products right away.

"Perhaps the most important trial benchmark obviated by the rapid authorization process was the minimum 6-12-month observation period typically recommended for identifying possible longer-term vaccine-related adverse effects," the study said.

In fact, they were classified as "gene therapy" but then used as "vaccines."

Also ignored in the campaign against COVID was that it impacts children at a very low rate, the report said.

And it noted among the possible "mechanisms" that can trigger serious adverse events are the ability to install genetic code, the "spike proteins" involved, contamination in the shots themselves from "residual DNA plasmids" from manufacturing.

