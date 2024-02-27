A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024

'Suicide for our country': Nikki Haley goes scorched earth on Trump

'I'm doing what I believe 70% of Americans want me to do'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 27, 2024 at 12:08pm

(Video screenshot)

(AXIOS) -- Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed former President Trump in a Wall Street Journal interview published Tuesday, warning that if he clinches the nomination, the GOP could lose in November.

Why it matters: Haley has repeatedly cited Trump's general election vulnerabilities as a reason for staying in the race despite having no clear path to win the Republican nomination.

"This may be his survival mode to pay his legal fees and get out of some sort of legal peril, but this is like suicide for our country," she said of the former president, who faces 91 criminal counts across four cases.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







