Super Bowl ads promoting Jesus to air again this year, and this billionaire family is behind it

'Will emphasize loving our neighbors, encouraging people to respect and serve each other'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 7, 2024 at 8:31pm
NFL players from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans pray for Damar Hamlin before their game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. (Video screenshot)

NFL players from the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans pray for Damar Hamlin before their game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

(FORBES) -- A billionaire family behind one of the nation's most successful retail craft store chains will, for the second year in a row, help to run a pair of Super Bowl ads in commercial time worth millions of dollars meant to promote "loving your neighbor like Jesus did.”

"He Gets Us," a campaign that was run by the religious nonprofit Servant Foundation until this year, will run a 60-second ad in the first quarter of the Super Bowl and a 15-second follow-up in the second half, according to industry publication AdAge.

The commercials will run in some of the most expensive ad spots in the world during the year’s most-watched American sporting event, and one big-money backer has been open about his affiliation with He Gets Us: billionaire David Green.

Read the full story ›

