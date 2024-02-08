Super Bowl ads promoting Jesus to air again this year, and this billionaire family is behind it

(FORBES) -- A billionaire family behind one of the nation's most successful retail craft store chains will, for the second year in a row, help to run a pair of Super Bowl ads in commercial time worth millions of dollars meant to promote "loving your neighbor like Jesus did.”

"He Gets Us," a campaign that was run by the religious nonprofit Servant Foundation until this year, will run a 60-second ad in the first quarter of the Super Bowl and a 15-second follow-up in the second half, according to industry publication AdAge.

The commercials will run in some of the most expensive ad spots in the world during the year’s most-watched American sporting event, and one big-money backer has been open about his affiliation with He Gets Us: billionaire David Green.

Read the full story ›