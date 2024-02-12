Super Bowl LVIII black national anthem ignites anger

(FOX NEWS) -- Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the Black national anthem, ahead of Super Bowl LVIII and received a rousing ovation from the fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Day was tapped to sing the song last month as part of the NFL’s pregame festivities. Additionally, Reba McEntire sang the national anthem and Post Malone did "America the Beautiful."

As Super Bowl Sunday arrived and Day sang, NFL fans on social media hurled criticism for the league having the Black national anthem performed. It started early in the day and continued.

