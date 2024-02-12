A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Super Bowl LVIII black national anthem ignites anger

'It's a disgrace that the NFL decided to push the politics of racial division again'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2024 at 9:50pm
(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Andra Day performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the Black national anthem, ahead of Super Bowl LVIII and received a rousing ovation from the fans at Allegiant Stadium.

Day was tapped to sing the song last month as part of the NFL’s pregame festivities. Additionally, Reba McEntire sang the national anthem and Post Malone did "America the Beautiful."

As Super Bowl Sunday arrived and Day sang, NFL fans on social media hurled criticism for the league having the Black national anthem performed. It started early in the day and continued.

