CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
How to survive a leftist university as a conservative woman

Virginia Allen talks to lady who started network to help battle campus bias

WND News Services
Published February 2, 2024
(DAILY SIGNAL) -- Surviving college at a big leftist university as a conservative woman is no task for the faint of heart. Even years ago at the University of Virginia, Karin Lips says, she found herself frustrated by the “liberal bias” in the women’s programs and groups on campus.

The message Lips said she got was that anyone on campus who “didn’t march in lockstep” with left-leaning women’s groups on campus “might as well give their woman card back.”

Lips says her experience at the University of Virginia prompted her to start the Network of Enlightened Women, or NeW, an organization for college-educated conservative women, and later to write the book “You’re Not Alone: The Conservative Woman’s Guide to College.”

Lips recently joined the “Problematic Women” podcast to answer our questions on how young conservative women can thrive even on the most radical colleges and universities.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
