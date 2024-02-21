As symptoms worsen, Biden under pressure to take cognitive exam

Joe Biden's mental flubs and blunders have been apparent for all to see for years already. Of late, they've escalated, with him calling on a dead member of Congress at a news conference, with his relating his conversations with foreign leaders, when those leaders were dead.

Then came that damning special counsel report that confirmed Biden likely broke federal law by taking and keeping classified documents, but he wasn't going to be charged because of his "diminished" mental faculties.

Now a report from the Washington Times reveals he's under increasing pressure to take a cognitive test, something that would assure the American public he's capable of being president.

Already, some 8 in 10 say he's too old to serve another term, and a number of lawmakers have suggested he's no longer capable of doing his job because of dementia.



The report said, now, "Dozens of House Republicans signed a letter calling on Mr. Biden to take a cognitive test or else be subjected to removal from office under the 25th Amendment."

That amendment deals with succession for a president who is incapacitated and no longer functioning.

"The lawmakers were responding to special counsel Robert K. Hur’s report on Mr. Biden’s retention of classified documents. Mr. Hur documented the president’s inability to recall critical information, including when his son Beau died. He said the president’s memory lapses were so significant that prosecuting him for improperly handling classified documents would be impossible," the report said.

The coalition from Congress charged, "If you are too mentally impaired to stand trial, as your own Department of Justice claims, then we are concerned that your mental state is not at a competent level to serve as the leader of the free world."

The report noted Dr. Angel Boev, a neurosurgeon who has not examined Biden, said, "It's inevitable he's progressed to where he is."

He cited previously operations Biden had to resolve aneurysms, plus his aging, 81.

"He said the two operations involved removing small parts of the frontal lobe on both sides of the brain, which can impact cognitive functioning," the Times said.

""Those two operations started a downward spiral, which has led to what we’re seeing now as the end result."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., running for president as an independent, challenged Biden to "come out and debate and to show the American public that he has the cognitive capacity" for the job.

White House insiders claim Biden continues to function with full faculties, even though cameras have caught their instructions to Biden when he heads into meetings to include, "YOU take YOUR seat," "YOU speak" and the like.

His spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre, has said, in a statement that falls short of documenting Biden's ability, that he "proves every day how he operates and how he thinks."

Biden's annual physical a year ago revealed he was "healthy" but included no assessment of his cognitive abilities. When Democrats demanded President Donald Trump prove his abilities, he took such a test and aced it.

Biden also has recently taken tumbles while riding a bike, and has fallen several times while walking. Officials say that's because of osteoarthritis in his back.

His physical did exclude factors such as strokes, multiple sclerosis or Parkinson's.

The report explained that in 2011, the Affordable Care Act, which Biden advanced during the Barack Obama administration, "added an annual 'wellness visit' for all Medicare beneficiaries requiring 'cognitive assessments' for those 65 and older."

The Times noted that even longtime Biden advocates, like the New York Times, now have said Biden's memory issues are "relevant."

