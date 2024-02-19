A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldWND VIDEO

'Take a good look at this terrified mother': New videos of family just after Oct. 7 abduction

'Seeing this young mom clutching her babies surrounded by a group of armed terrorists is horrifying'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 19, 2024 at 5:45pm
Video showing Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas in Gaza, just after they were taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. (Courtesy IDF)

Video showing Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas in Gaza, just after they were taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. (Courtesy IDF)

(JNS) -- Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed on Monday videos of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas taken in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, just after they were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre.

“Seeing this young mother clutching her babies surrounded by a group of armed terrorists is horrifying. But it is also a call to action: That we must bring the hostages home,” said Hagari.

TRENDING: Electric vehicles are so unpopular, entire mines are shutting down

“We are very concerned about the condition and safety of Shiri and the children, and are making every effort to obtain more information about their fate,” he added.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Take a good look at this terrified mother': New videos of family just after Oct. 7 abduction
Houthis sink British ship in Red Sea
Abraham Lincoln pardoned Biden's great-great-grandfather: Report
Germany likely in recession, central bank partially blames green agenda
Fani Willis appears to suggest she has divine protection just days after heated court hearing
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×