'Take a good look at this terrified mother': New videos of family just after Oct. 7 abduction

(JNS) -- Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari revealed on Monday videos of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas taken in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, just after they were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre.

“Seeing this young mother clutching her babies surrounded by a group of armed terrorists is horrifying. But it is also a call to action: That we must bring the hostages home,” said Hagari.

מצורפים תיעודים של בני משפחת ביבס מובלים ב-7 באוקטובר על ידי חוטפיהם בעזה, מזרח חאן יונס pic.twitter.com/kBQ9szq0Zg — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) February 19, 2024

“We are very concerned about the condition and safety of Shiri and the children, and are making every effort to obtain more information about their fate,” he added.

