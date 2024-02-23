A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Terror in Israel: 1 murdered, 8 wounded in highway shooting

3 terrorists shot at commuters waiting during traffic jam

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 22, 2024 at 7:28pm

(JERUSALEM POST) – One Israeli was killed and eight more were wounded, including three severely, after Palestinian terrorists fired at motorists Thursday morning on Highway 1 near Ma’aleh Adumim.

Three terrorists were killed at the scene by armed civilians, police said. They were identified as Muhammed Zuwarah, 26; his brother Hathem Zuwarah, 31; and Ahmad al-Hush, 31. All three were residents of Bethlehem.

The terrorists took advantage of a traffic jam at the A-Za’ayem checkpoint that separates the West Bank from Jerusalem. Vehicles coming from the direction of Ma’aleh Adumim and other points in the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, were stuck in a protracted traffic jam as they waited to be given clearance to continue to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
