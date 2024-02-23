Terror in Israel: 1 murdered, 8 wounded in highway shooting

(JERUSALEM POST) – One Israeli was killed and eight more were wounded, including three severely, after Palestinian terrorists fired at motorists Thursday morning on Highway 1 near Ma’aleh Adumim.

Three terrorists were killed at the scene by armed civilians, police said. They were identified as Muhammed Zuwarah, 26; his brother Hathem Zuwarah, 31; and Ahmad al-Hush, 31. All three were residents of Bethlehem.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The terrorists took advantage of a traffic jam at the A-Za’ayem checkpoint that separates the West Bank from Jerusalem. Vehicles coming from the direction of Ma’aleh Adumim and other points in the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, were stuck in a protracted traffic jam as they waited to be given clearance to continue to Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

TRENDING: 'We're definitely facing extinction': Black farmer blasts Biden for prioritizing illegals and Ukraine

Read the full story ›