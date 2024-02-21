A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Timeless moral teachings': Kirk Cameron, BRAVE Books to launch new children's TV series

'You can be a part of creating something good in helping create this show, just like they did with The Chosen'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 20, 2024 at 7:34pm
(Video screenshot)

Kirk Cameron, Leigh-Allyn Baker, and Iggy comprise the cast of the new crowdfunded children's television series 'Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk.'

(CBN NEWS) -- Actor and producer Kirk Cameron has announced he's teaming up with his book publisher to produce a crowdfunded live-action children's television series to bring wholesome entertainment to families.

The series titled Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk will combine "the timeless moral teachings of 'Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood' with modern energy, hilarious dialogue, animated stories, and surprise guest stars" — for "a captivating experience for children and parents alike," according to a press release.

Cameron and his book publisher BRAVE Books are partners in the new venture. They are currently in the process of crowdfunding two seasons (20 episodes) of the new series. Production is expected to begin this spring and both seasons will be released later this year.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
