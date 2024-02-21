'Timeless moral teachings': Kirk Cameron, BRAVE Books to launch new children's TV series

(CBN NEWS) -- Actor and producer Kirk Cameron has announced he's teaming up with his book publisher to produce a crowdfunded live-action children's television series to bring wholesome entertainment to families.

The series titled Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk will combine "the timeless moral teachings of 'Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood' with modern energy, hilarious dialogue, animated stories, and surprise guest stars" — for "a captivating experience for children and parents alike," according to a press release.

Cameron and his book publisher BRAVE Books are partners in the new venture. They are currently in the process of crowdfunding two seasons (20 episodes) of the new series. Production is expected to begin this spring and both seasons will be released later this year.

Read the full story ›