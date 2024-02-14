Top CBS reporter critical of Biden among 800 laid off in 'bloodbath'

By Jim Hoft

Paramount Global has announced the layoffs of 800 employees, including notable figures such as Catherine Herridge, the Emmy-winning and Emmy-nominated senior investigative correspondent known for her coverage of national security and intelligence matters.

In a memo to employees obtained by CNN, Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish confirmed the layoffs but did not disclose specific numbers. However, sources with knowledge of the situation reported to far-left news outlet that the cuts represent a 3% reduction in the company’s global workforce.

These layoffs are part of Paramount’s strategy to streamline operations and bolster earnings growth. This came as a shock to the industry, especially following the network’s recent high-profile success with Super Bowl advertising.

“These adjustments will help enable us to build on our momentum and execute our strategic vision for the year ahead — and I firmly believe we have much to be excited about,” Bakish wrote.

Among those affected by the layoffs were high-profile journalists at CBS News, including Catherine Herridge and chief national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues. The exact date of their departure from the network remains unclear.

Former National Security Advisor of the United States, Mike Flynn, weighed in on this news, stating, “Catherine Herridge remains one of the finest investigative journalists of modern times. To fire her is a sign they are about to burn down themselves. Good riddance CBS.”

CBS just destroyed itself. @CBS_Herridge remains one of the finest investigative journalists of modern times. To fire her is a sign they are about to burn down themselves. Good riddance CBS. https://t.co/afurKzFC8g — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) February 14, 2024

Catherine Herridge has yet to release a statement in response to the news.

Catherine Herridge, an Emmy winner and nominee known for covering national security and intelligence matters, joined CBS News in 2019 after a long tenure at Fox News.

Herridge’s career has been marked by a fierce commitment to First Amendment rights, highlighted by her involvement in a lawsuit stemming from her refusal to reveal sources from a series of reports in 2017.

Herridge is facing contempt charges and potential jail time for refusing to disclose the identity of her confidential source.

In August, the US District Court for the District of Columbia, Christopher Cooper, ordered Herridge to sit down for a sworn deposition regarding a confidential source she used for a 2017 story she covered on a Department of Defense-funded school that was at the center of federal investigations over Chinese military ties while she was at Fox News.

The judge ordered Herridge to turn over her source(s) in response to a lawsuit that was filed by Chinese-American scientist Yanping Chen against the FBI. Chen subpoenaed Herridge in an effort to find out who her sources were.

Herridge argued she should not be forced to disclose her source because of her First Amendment rights. She refused to disclose her source during the deposition and now faces contempt charges and potential jail time.

Herridge has also voiced concerns about potential national security events in 2024, describing them as unpredictable “Black Swan” events.

During the year-end CBS News correspondents roundtable, Catherine Herridge made a grim prediction for 2024, referring to a potential ‘Black Swan event’ – a national security crisis with unpredictable high impact.

“Well, mine’s a little dark,” she began. “I just feel a lot of concern that 2024 may be the year of a black swan event. This is a national security event with high impact that’s very hard to predict.”

“There are a number of concerns- concerns, I have that factor into that. Not only this sort of enduring, heightened threat level that we’re facing, the wars in Israel, also Ukraine.”

“And we’re so divided in this country in ways that we haven’t seen before. And I think that just creates fertile ground for our adversaries like North Korea, China and Iran. And that’s what concerns me most,” she added.

Her critical stance towards the current regime has been evident in her recent reporting and commentary.

Her last report was the Biden/Hur documents case and GOP demands for transcript releases.

“The Committees require this (Biden/Hur interview) transcript..there is concern that President Biden may have retained sensitive documents related to specific countries involving his family’s foreign business dealings…” by Feb. 19,” she wrote on X.

.@JudiciaryGOP @GOPoversight @WaysandMeansGOP “The Committees require this (Biden/Hur interview) transcript..there is concern that President Biden may have retained sensitive documents related to specific countries involving his family’s foreign business dealings…” by Feb. 19 pic.twitter.com/tdcI8aU01T — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) February 12, 2024

Have you noticed that the liberal media is in the process of imploding? Every week, we hear about another media outlet that’s laying off staffers.

Two different things are causing this. First, a growing share of the American people no longer trust the media because so many journalists are just Democrat party activists. Second, all of these liberal media outlets are saying the same thing and are, therefore, competing with each other for a shrinking piece of market share.

Do you think the people in our media class will learn anything from this? Probably not.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

