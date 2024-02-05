Top jet maker pauses deliveries for dozens of planes due to unveiled issue

By Will Kessler

Daily Caller News Foundation

Boeing said in a memo to staff on Sunday that a supplier’s employee found misdrilled holes on some fuselages for 737 MAX jets, affecting about 50 undelivered airplanes.

The supplier of the fuselages is Spirit AeroSystems, which had a similar issue of misdrilled holes on the aft bulkhead of some MAX jets last year that caused delays, the company confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation. The increased scrutiny of Boeing products follows an incident on a plane operated by Alaska Airlines where a door plug blew out in-flight, prompting an emergency landing and an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

TRENDING: Joe the Swifty

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“A member of our team identified an issue that does not conform to engineering standards,” Joe Buccino, spokesperson for Spirit AeroSystems, told the DCNF. “Once notified, we began immediate actions to identify and implement appropriate repair solutions. We are in close communication with Boeing on this matter.”

Employees found issues with two drilled holes on some 727 fuselages that did not meet Boeing’s specifications, which have no impact on in-flight safety on the current fleet, Boeing told the DCNF. Boeing will rework the affected planes before they are delivered.

Boeing has reported another problem with fuselages on its 737 MAXs that might delay deliveries of about 50 aircraft in the latest quality issue to plague the manufacturer. pic.twitter.com/upd4xRqfTS — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) February 5, 2024

Are concerned about the structural safety of commerical airplanes today? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 88% (15 Votes) 12% (2 Votes)

“This past Thursday, a supplier notified us of a nonconformance in some 737 fuselages,” the Sunday memo by Boeing read. “I want to thank an employee at the supplier who flagged to his manager that two holes may not have been drilled exactly to our requirements. While this potential condition is not an immediate flight safety issue and all 737s can continue operating safely, we currently believe we will have to perform rework on about 50 undelivered airplanes.”

United Airlines found loose bolts on at least five of its Boeing jets in its fleet in its own inspection following the Alaska Air incident.

The FAA cleared the affected 737 MAX-9 planes to return to flying in late January after each individual plane underwent a thorough inspection. Despite the clearance, the FAA halted all expansion on the production of the Boeing Max line of jets to improve quality control.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!