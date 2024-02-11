Top med school tells future doctors abolishing U.S. border is a 'medical necessity'

(FOX NEWS) -- First year medical students at UCLA's medical school were allegedly assigned readings from activists and educators calling for the abolition of borders, according to a medical transparency group.

Do No Harm said the readings were assigned in the required course, "Structural Racism and Health Equity." Copies of the documents were shared with National Review on Thursday.

In one reading from a scholarly paper entitled, "Beyond border health: Infrastructural violence and the health of border abolition," the authors call for a "no borders system that privileges liberatory solidarity with migrants."

