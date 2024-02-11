A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Top med school tells future doctors abolishing U.S. border is a 'medical necessity'

'There are 'actual crises' that drive mass migration – such as capitalism, war and the climate emergency'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 11, 2024 at 3:18pm
Air Force medical providers and support staff assigned to COVID Theater Hospital-1 arrive for a farewell ceremony hosted by the staff of Eisenhower Hospital, Rancho Mirage, California, Aug. 28, 2020 (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Charles Calio)

(FOX NEWS) -- First year medical students at UCLA's medical school were allegedly assigned readings from activists and educators calling for the abolition of borders, according to a medical transparency group.

Do No Harm said the readings were assigned in the required course, "Structural Racism and Health Equity." Copies of the documents were shared with National Review on Thursday.

In one reading from a scholarly paper entitled, "Beyond border health: Infrastructural violence and the health of border abolition," the authors call for a "no borders system that privileges liberatory solidarity with migrants."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







