A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTHE FATS OF LIFE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The top mistake people make when trying to lose weight is ...

'It's not super reliable'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 13, 2024 at 7:19pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Over the last several years, you’ve probably heard tons of weight loss advice, with much of it contradicting each other. One day, you should be drinking celery juice, while other days, you need to go keto or only drink smoothies for all three “meals.”

More often than not, the advice is peddled by people without any actual health credentials. Aside from this, weight loss can be difficult to navigate on its own, and it’s easy to make mistakes along the way. The biggest one I see most often is that people are constantly checking the number on the scale after making even the smallest of changes.

Weighing yourself daily doesn’t give you as much insight into your overall weight loss and health journey as you might think. It’s not super reliable.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







The top mistake people make when trying to lose weight is ...
WATCH: Prayer app Hallow breaks records after its Super Bowl ad spot
Hollywood icon worth millions complains 'it's very expensive to be famous'
Taylor Swift got Kanye West 'kicked out' of Super Bowl, ex-NFL star says
Kiwis can significantly boost your mood in just 4 days
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×