The top mistake people make when trying to lose weight is ...

(STUDY FINDS) -- Over the last several years, you’ve probably heard tons of weight loss advice, with much of it contradicting each other. One day, you should be drinking celery juice, while other days, you need to go keto or only drink smoothies for all three “meals.”

More often than not, the advice is peddled by people without any actual health credentials. Aside from this, weight loss can be difficult to navigate on its own, and it’s easy to make mistakes along the way. The biggest one I see most often is that people are constantly checking the number on the scale after making even the smallest of changes.

Weighing yourself daily doesn’t give you as much insight into your overall weight loss and health journey as you might think. It’s not super reliable.

Read the full story ›