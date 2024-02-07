Top NFL announcer predicts bad story coming out of Super Bowl: 'It won't stay in Vegas'

(FOX NEWS) -- Many look forward to the festivities to come during Super Bowl week in the game's first Las Vegas appearance, but one NFL announcer wants no part in participating in what Sin City has to offer.

ESPN's Joe Buck, the veteran play-by-play voice for "Monday Night Football," told an ESPN radio station in his hometown St. Louis that he has "no desire" to be in Las Vegas this week before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

And it's certainly not because he thinks it's going to be a bad game. It's the bad that can happen before it for those attending.

Read the full story ›