Diversions U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Top NFL announcer predicts bad story coming out of Super Bowl: 'It won't stay in Vegas'

'I do not have any desire to be there'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2024 at 8:51pm
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Video screenshot)

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

(FOX NEWS) -- Many look forward to the festivities to come during Super Bowl week in the game's first Las Vegas appearance, but one NFL announcer wants no part in participating in what Sin City has to offer.

ESPN's Joe Buck, the veteran play-by-play voice for "Monday Night Football," told an ESPN radio station in his hometown St. Louis that he has "no desire" to be in Las Vegas this week before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

And it's certainly not because he thinks it's going to be a bad game. It's the bad that can happen before it for those attending.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







