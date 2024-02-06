Transgenderism and the occult

My spiritual path started with childhood Roman Catholicism and has led through many diverse realms of Christendom to what I describe today as a Bible-centered pre-Roman, small "c" catholic Christianity with a Hebrew-roots orientation modeled on the Apostles – most especially Paul. My eclectic religious education includes a Bachelor's degree from Western Conservative Baptist Seminary (now called Corban College), a Juris Doctor of law from Trinity Law School (associated with the Reformed perspective) and a Doctor of Theology (Th.D.) from the seminary of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God (where I studied directly with its founder, Dr. Richard Anderson, as my doctoral adviser and published my dissertation in textbook form under the title "Redeeming the Rainbow: A Christian Response to the 'Gay' Agenda."

My para-church ministry as a "missionary to the global pro-family movement" has been welcomed into hundreds of churches around the world, representing at least 40 denominations, and by such eminent leaders as Cardinal Janis Pujats of Riga, Latvia, who invited me to co-teach a class for Catholic seminarians, and Archpriest Dimitry Smirnoff of Moscow (Patriarch Krill's head of family policy) who interviewed me on his national television program. I've shared church and conference platforms with many great Evangelical leaders and have spoken even in a number of "mainstream" denominational, Messianic Jewish and home-based churches. All this was by the grace of God, and I give Him all the glory.

However, from the age of 12 to 28, I left Christendom to explore the world of New Age Paganism, and along that path I got (lightly) involved with a variety of cults, including Scientolology, Rosicrucianism, the "Moonies" (in whose company I attended inaugural events for George H.W. Bush in D.C.) and the Brotherhood of the Spirit (a hippie commune led by a man famed for riding his Harley through town in a suit of armor). I read numerous occult books and made other casual forays into dark places.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The cult I spent the most time investigating (with increasing alarm), however, was the Theosophical Society, whose religion of "Theosophy" was held by one of my closest friends in Portland, Oregon, in or around 1980. There was (and is) an active Theosophical Society reading room in northwest Portland, and this man was an avid student of the writings of Alice Bailey, practitioner of "white magic" and acolyte of founder Helena Petrovna Blavatsky. Blavatsky was a Russian mystic whose chief German followers Jorg Lanz von Liebenfels and Guido von List (I would later learn) played a major role in shaping Adolf Hitler's warped spirituality. Long before the Nazi Party emerged, these men published Blavatsky's magazine "Lucifer" in Germany, featuring a swastika on the cover, and Lanz's own magazine, "Ostara," was Hitler's personal favorite. I've written extensively about these matters in the second chapter of "The Pink Swastika" (4th Edition) titled "Homo-Occultism." The Nazi Party and the modern LGBT movement not only sprang from the same occultic soil in Germany, they were intertwined!

TRENDING: 'An absolute non-starter': Republicans blast border bill released by Senate

We tend to think of "occultism" as ancient – and indeed many of its forms do have ancient roots – but the "science of occultism" is a creation of fairly modern times. Per Wikipedia, "The term occultism emerged in 19th-century France … associated with various French esoteric groups … and in 1875 was introduced into the English language by the esotericist Helena Blavatsky … but by the 21st century was commonly employed – including by academic scholars of esotericism – to refer to a range of esoteric currents that developed in the mid-19th century and their descendants. Occultism is thus often used to categorize such esoteric traditions as Qabalah, Spiritualism, Theosophy, Anthroposophy, Wicca, the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn, New Age, and the Left-hand path and right-hand path."

These "esoteric traditions" happen to share a common occultic perspective on "androgyny," more particularly the belief that binary sexuality is a mistake or flaw of Creation that will eventually be "cured" by the re-blending of males and females into a unisexual form. Importantly, this is an essential doctrine of Luciferianism and the reason why Baphomet is depicted as both male and female. If you have the stomach for it, take a few minutes to view "theblogofbaphomet" and see both how this reblending is envisioned by the occult world and how deeply integrated it is with "Queer" culture.

It is no accident that statues of Baphomet are being installed in cities around "Christian" America at the same time America's children are being indoctrineated with the Luciferian religious hostility to "binary sexuality." All of this is both occultic in nature and a fulfilment of the LGBT agenda, which I have long contended includes "transhumanism."

I believe Satan's agenda in simple human terms is to cause human beings to voluntarily replace every natural thing created by God with something artificial created by ourselves. This was the essence of the serpent's promise/prophecy in the Garden of Eden – that the knowledge of good and evil would make us gods, so long as we substituted His wisdom for our own reasoning. God essentially confirms this interpretation in His decision to banish Man from Eden "lest he reach out his hand and take also from the tree of life, and eat, and live forever" (Genesis 3:22).

Paul's masterwork of systematic Christian theology, his Letter to the Romans, explains this further, showing in Chapter 1:18-32 that human degradation begins with "suppressing the truth in unrighteousness," leading to "worship of created things," which results in a "reprobate mind," evidenced by extreme sexual deviance, specifically exemplified by the toeva (or "abomination" per Leviticus 18:22) of homosexuality, producing a culture of apostasy, moral chaos and death.

Importantly, Paul closes the chapter by restating that this is all volitional on the part of humans: "Although they know God's righteous decree that those who do such things are worthy of death, they not only continue to do these things, but also approve of those who practice them." I believe that final phrase highlighting "approval" relates to consensus-based public policy by human decision-makers. That is, in fact, the culture of the Antichrist Kingdom, defined by human lawlessness and "strong delusion" (2 Thessalonians 2.)

"Are we there yet?" clamor today's "progressive" generation from the back seat of the globalist armored car, plowing almost effortlessly over the remaining mobs of freedom-loving rebels. These deluded reprobates believe that their non-binary, white-ness purged, perfectly egalitarian social justice utopia is about to be achieved. But we who still love and trust God know they are victims of their own humanist hubris, and the "freedom" they think they want is satanic slavery.

Is there any hope for them? Only if we have the courage to keep telling the truth despite the cost.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!