Travis Kelce's first movie financed with Biden's green-energy tax credits

(VARIETY) -- Joe Biden didn’t score an endorsement from Taylor Swift on Super Bowl Sunday, as some had predicted. But her boyfriend Travis Kelce is using the president’s renewable energy tax credits to finance the film “My Dead Friend Zoe.”

The SXSW-bound indie, which stars Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, Morgan Freeman and Sonequa Martin-Green, marks Kelce’s first foray into movies, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end serving as an executive producer.

The investors in the low-budget dark comedy, which include Kelce, are the first to take advantage of 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act to finance a film. (“My Dead Friend Zoe” cost less than $10 million.)

