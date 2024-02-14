A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Money Politics U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Travis Kelce's first movie financed with Biden's green-energy tax credits

'People don't want to take risks'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 13, 2024 at 8:47pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Video screenshot)

(VARIETY) -- Joe Biden didn’t score an endorsement from Taylor Swift on Super Bowl Sunday, as some had predicted. But her boyfriend Travis Kelce is using the president’s renewable energy tax credits to finance the film “My Dead Friend Zoe.”

The SXSW-bound indie, which stars Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, Morgan Freeman and Sonequa Martin-Green, marks Kelce’s first foray into movies, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end serving as an executive producer.

The investors in the low-budget dark comedy, which include Kelce, are the first to take advantage of 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act to finance a film. (“My Dead Friend Zoe” cost less than $10 million.)

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Travis Kelce's first movie financed with Biden's green-energy tax credits
2nd time a charm: U.S. House impeaches Biden's DHS secretary
How you smell sheds light on how healthy you are
The top mistake people make when trying to lose weight is ...
WATCH: Prayer app Hallow breaks records after its Super Bowl ad spot
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×