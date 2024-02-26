Trump appeals $454 million New York civil fraud trial verdict

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump has appealed a verdict by the New York Supreme Court that found him guilty of civil fraud and fined hundreds of millions of dollars.

Trump, the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, was ordered to pay the State of New York approximately $355 million on Feb. 16, a figure that was revised to $454 million, according to Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York, whose office sued Trump in the case. On Monday, Trump filed a notice of appeal with the New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, seeking to overturn the verdict.

“PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT…Defendants President Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey McConney, the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, the Trump Organization, Inc….hereby appeal to the Appellate Division, First Department, from the Decision,” wrote Trump’s attorneys in the notice of appeal. The trial verdict was issued by Justice Arthur F. Engoron of the New York Supreme Court’s Trial Decision, who had been previously criticized by Trump while presiding over the case.

Notice of Appeal by Donald J. Trump in People of the State of New York v. Trump, Et. Al. (Feb. 26, 2024) by Daily Caller News Foundation on Scribd

