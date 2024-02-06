A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Politics U.S.LAW OF THE LAND
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Trump doesn't have presidential immunity in 2020 election case, court rules

President is able to directly appeal decision to Supremes

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published February 6, 2024 at 11:57am
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
President Donald J. Trump speaks with military service personnel Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, during a Thanksgiving video teleconference call from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald J. Trump speaks with military service personnel Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, during a Thanksgiving video teleconference call from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on alleged crimes related to the 2020 election, a federal appeals court said Tuesday in a major blow to the former president's defense against charges brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith.

"For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution," the court wrote, according to CNN.

The unanimous ruling came from two judges appointed by President Joe Biden and one judge appointed by former President George H.W. Bush.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







As mail-in voting expands, bipartisan bill would require barcodes on ballots
State launches portal for parents to monitor schools
Trump doesn't have presidential immunity in 2020 election case, court rules
'Cannot vote for this bill': Top Senate Republicans wavering on border deal
WATCH: Biden confuses French president with former leader who died in 1996
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×