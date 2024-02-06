Trump doesn't have presidential immunity in 2020 election case, court rules

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on alleged crimes related to the 2020 election, a federal appeals court said Tuesday in a major blow to the former president's defense against charges brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith.

"For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution," the court wrote, according to CNN.

The unanimous ruling came from two judges appointed by President Joe Biden and one judge appointed by former President George H.W. Bush.

Read the full story ›