Trump gives short list of possible VPs

President Donald Trump has been known to pursue the road less traveled when making decisions.

And his possible short list of vice president candidates, should he as expected gain the GOP nomination for president this election, contains one or two of those names.

But he's also got some candidates who would fit handily into the tradition of the Republican Party, so there's no quick resolution to the issue.

It is Fox News that reported on his answer to a question during an interview on "The Ingraham Angle."

Listed were: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a Democrat turned independent.

"Are they all on your shortlist?" host Laura Ingraham asked. He said, "They are. Honestly, all of those people are good. They’re all good, they’re all solid."

That doesn't mean, however, that Trump, leading his party's race by dozens and dozens of points, will actually choose one of those names.

The Fox report explained, "Trump has a history of making comments off the cuff, and many in the political world see DeSantis as Trump's running mate as a stretch, since the two and their camps blasted each other for over a year before the Florida governor suspended his 2024 campaign last month just ahead of the New Hampshire primary."

And while DeSantis endorsed Trump he's not joined him in campaigning.

Ramaswamy, on the other hand, has teamed up with Trump several times since dropping his own campaign last month.

Scott also enthusiastically endorsed Trump when he called a halt to his own bid in November. He's also campaigned for Trump.

Trump described Scott as "a great advocate. I have to say this in a very positive way, Tim Scott, he has been much better for me than he was for himself. I watched his campaign, and he doesn’t like talking about himself. But, boy, does he talk about Trump."

Noem, whose state diverged from Joe Biden's agenda in handling the COVID pandemic and came up with mostly positive results, long has been a Trump advocate, and Donalds has been a major Trump supporter in the House.

The report said, "Gabbard, who served in the Iraq War and ran unsuccessfully for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, became increasingly critical of her party after she left Congress. Two years ago, Gabbard became an independent and has become a favorite among conservatives."

The Epoch Times noted the names on the list were no surprise.

And the report noted Trump explained the choice for vice president mostly has no impact on the president race itself.

