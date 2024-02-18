Trump-loving truckers boycott NYC after $364 million ruling

WARNING: The video in this story contains some graphic language

Last week's $364 million fine in President Trump's fraud case is not sitting well with some American truckers who are now refusing to drive to New York City where the judgment was made.

Chicago Ray, a trucker and conservative influencer on social media, posted a video on X claiming some of his colleagues won't deliver products to the Big Apple to protest the ruling issued Friday in Manhattan.

"I've been on the radio talking to drivers for about the past hour and I've talked to about ten drivers ... and they're going to start refusing loads to New York City starting on Monday," Ray said from his vehicle.

TRENDING: Putting the 'z' in border czar

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"I don't know how far across the country this is or how many truckers are going to start denying loads going to New York City, but I'll tell you what – you f*** around and find out."

He indicated their bosses "ain't gonna care if we deny the loads – we'll just go somewhere else."

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Are the truckers doing the right thing by boycotting New York City? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"Do you know how f***ing hard it is to get into New York City with one of these motherf***ers?" he said, referring to his rig. "Man, f*** that. "

I've been on the radio for over an hour and I've talked to at least (10) Truckers who are gonna start refusing loads of Monday for (NYC) ...I talked to (3) guys that I work with who texted the boss and told him no (NYC) Truckers are (95%) Trump... it'll get overturned on appeal… pic.twitter.com/qVzx4RKUmd — Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) February 17, 2024

Ray proffered that 95% of truckers support Trump in the X post, which has received some 6 million views and more than 56,000 likes since Friday night.

The $364 million fine was ordered by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, saying Trump inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to get favorable bank loans.

The judge also is barring Trump from serving as an officer or director of any company in New York for three years.

Reaction to the trucker's video clip was predominantly in favor of the boycott, including:

"Yes, boycott NYC! Let's go!"

"I've been on the radio for 2 hours and I've heard at least 20 guys who aren't gonna take money in honor of President Trump."

"We can always rely on the 'Trucker' to restore some semblance of 'the right thing' in response. Thank You from the many here on 'X' for your courage to stand up to the Marxist leftists."

"Getting tried in New York City is basically like getting tried in Communist China. Many wake up every morning fantasizing about jailing their political opponents for misgendering or for preaching the Bible."

"I unapologetically live in NYC. If you want to boycott us and give the business to liberals, so be it. Retreat is easier than fighting."

I unapologetically live in NYC. If you want to boycott us and give the business to liberals, So be it. Retreat is easier than fighting. pic.twitter.com/ozk0VQPXxZ — Dion Cini (@dioncini) February 17, 2024

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!